Stairway to Shumann at RiverPark Center

Fusing rock with orchestra, the evening will be filled with inspiring and iconic music. Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony will perform Led Zepplin’s masterpiece, Stairway to Heaven, Schumann’s glorious Fourth Symphony, and the Saint – Saëns

Cello Concerto No. 1, a breathtakingly beautiful touchstone of Romantic music.

For more information call (270) 687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org