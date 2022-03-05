Stairway to Shumann at RiverPark Center
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Fusing rock with orchestra, the evening will be filled with inspiring and iconic music. Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony will perform Led Zepplin’s masterpiece, Stairway to Heaven, Schumann’s glorious Fourth Symphony, and the Saint – Saëns
Cello Concerto No. 1, a breathtakingly beautiful touchstone of Romantic music.
For more information call (270) 687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family