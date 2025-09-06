Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum
Take in the night sky at Mahr Park Arboretum. Located at Barn B, guests will enjoy a sky tour led by Ross Workman and can view objects with telescopes. Guests are welcome to bring their own telescopes as well.
Open to the public and free.
For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor