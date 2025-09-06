× Expand Star Party Star Party

Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum

Take in the night sky at Mahr Park Arboretum. Located at Barn B, guests will enjoy a sky tour led by Ross Workman and can view objects with telescopes. Guests are welcome to bring their own telescopes as well.

Open to the public and free.

For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com