Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Take in the night sky at Mahr Park Arboretum. Located at Barn B, guests will enjoy a sky tour led by Ross Workman and can view objects with telescopes. Guests are welcome to bring their own telescopes as well.

Open to the public and free.

For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
