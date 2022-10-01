Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum
Calling all stargazers!
Mahr Park invites you to an educational night under the stars.
Saturday, October 1, 2022, 6:30-8:45 P.M.
EVENT BARN B
They are excited to have Ross Workman as the lead presenter.
Telescopes will be set up for viewing, but you are welcome to bring your own!
PLEASE NOTE:
*Please take care of telescopes.
*Minimal lighting is recommended (ex. phones, flashlights, etc.)
*Please keep a watchful eye on children.
Please reach out to Charity Williams, charity.williams@hopkins.kyschools.us with questions regarding the event.