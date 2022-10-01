× Expand Star Party Star Party

Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum

Calling all stargazers!

Mahr Park invites you to an educational night under the stars.

Saturday, October 1, 2022, 6:30-8:45 P.M.

EVENT BARN B

They are excited to have Ross Workman as the lead presenter.

Telescopes will be set up for viewing, but you are welcome to bring your own!

PLEASE NOTE:

*Please take care of telescopes.

*Minimal lighting is recommended (ex. phones, flashlights, etc.)

*Please keep a watchful eye on children.

Please reach out to Charity Williams, charity.williams@hopkins.kyschools.us with questions regarding the event.