× Expand HCTCC Telescope at Mahr Park

Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum

September 19, 2026

7 PM

Event Barn B

Explore the wonders of the night sky! Enjoy an evening of stargazing while learning about stars, the moon, and planets. Telescopes will be provided or bring your own telescope to join the fun. Open to the public and free.

For more information call 270-584-9017 or visit mahrparkarboretum.com