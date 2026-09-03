Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum
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Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
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Telescope at Mahr Park
Star Party at Mahr Park Arboretum
September 19, 2026
7 PM
Event Barn B
Explore the wonders of the night sky! Enjoy an evening of stargazing while learning about stars, the moon, and planets. Telescopes will be provided or bring your own telescope to join the fun. Open to the public and free.
For more information call 270-584-9017 or visit mahrparkarboretum.com
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Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Kids & Family