Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Star Wars and Music of John Williams: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
Multiple Academy Award winner John Williams is responsible for some of the most memorable movie scores of all time. Enjoy musical highlights from Superman, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Concerts & Live Music