Starry Tales for a Winter Night at Hardin Planetarium

A highly interactive planetarium experience designed to help you find your way around winter's night skies. Participants will examine star patterns visible in the current evening sky and learn some of the stories our ancestors told to help them remember these patterns. We will also discuss some of the bright stars, planets and other celestial objects of interest in this evening's sky.

Free of charge and suitable for all ages. 60 minute running time, with time for questions at the end of the presentation. Please note that the show will begin on time, with no late entrance permitted.

Sunday, February 17, 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 19, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 21, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 24, 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 26, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 28, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 3, 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 7, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 14, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17, 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 21, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 24, 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 28, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 31, 2:00 p.m.

