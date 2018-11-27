State Ballet of the Ukraine Presents The Nutcracker

Generations of children and “children at heart” have treasured this perpetual favorite featuring authentic Russian Choreography as performed by Moscow’s famous Bolshoi Ballet and set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved music, including “Waltz of the Flowers,” “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” and “Waltz of the Snowflakes.”

It’s the first time for the State Ballet of the Ukraine to perform in Kentucky. The Nutcracker is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season for the entire family.

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com