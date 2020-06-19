State Dock Thunder Run

This year’s 11th Annual Thunder Run on Lake Cumberland will be hosted by State Dock. We’ll feature live entertainment both Friday and Saturday nights, activities, and a change to win a Free Houseboat Rental, Gift Cards and $5000 Cash Prizes from 1st-3rd Best Hands.

For more information call (270) 866-4333 or visit statedock.com/explore-state-dock