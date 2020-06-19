State Dock Thunder Run
Lake Cumberland State Dock 6365 State Park Road, Jamestown, Kentucky 42629
This year’s 11th Annual Thunder Run on Lake Cumberland will be hosted by State Dock. We’ll feature live entertainment both Friday and Saturday nights, activities, and a change to win a Free Houseboat Rental, Gift Cards and $5000 Cash Prizes from 1st-3rd Best Hands.
For more information call (270) 866-4333 or visit statedock.com/explore-state-dock
