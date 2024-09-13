× Expand Lawrenceburg Tourism Couple with dog at Stave Fest

Stave Fest in Lawrenceburg

Two days of food trucks, live music, car shows, and more in downtown Lawrenceburg. Open to the public. Stroll along Main Street to see the arts and crafts vendors, cars and visit local boutiques, restaurants and shops. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and stake out a spot at Century Bank Park to experience the live music from 6pm to 10pm. Dogs are welcome!

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/stave-fest-3/2024-09-13/