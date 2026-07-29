× Expand Lawrenceburg-Anderson Co Tourism Stave Fest Lawrenceburg, KY

Stave Fest in Lawrenceburg

Enjoy two full days of food trucks, live entertainment, classic cars, and family-friendly fun in downtown Lawrenceburg. Wander down Main Street to browse unique arts and craft vendors, admire the car displays, and explore local boutiques, restaurants, and specialty shops. Don’t forget your lawn chairs and blankets—head over to Century Bank Park to grab a spot for live music starting at 6 PM. Food trucks begin serving at 11 AM, so come hungry and stay all day!

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com