Stay Well 5K in Campbellsville

× Expand Campbellsville Fourth of July Celebration Stay Well 5K

Stay Well 5K

Registration is underway for the annual Campbellsville-Taylor County Fourth of July Celebration Stay Well 5K Run & Walk. The 5K will be held Saturday, July 2nd starting at 7:30 a.m. The race will begin and end on Main Street and features a mostly flat course through the historic streets of Downtown Campbellsville.

Stay Well 5K Registration

Pre-registration cost is $20.00 for single, $15 for groups of 7 or more runners, and a $50 Family Rate for up to 4 runners from the same household. The registration fee on the day of the race is 25.00. All runners will receive a “Red, White & Run” collector shirt and goody bag.

The preregistration deadline is July 1, 2022. Register online at https://runsignup.com/freedom5kcville.

Awards

Awards will be presented to overall men’s and women’s winners. Awards will also be given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd age groups and an overall Festive Firecracker Award.

For more information call 270.465.8601 or email info@campbellsvillechamber.com.