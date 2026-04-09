Steamboats and Shipyards Along the Lower Ohio River at McCracken County Public Library

Doors open 5 PM Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM

Evenings Upstairs Series presents Steamboats and Shipyards Along the Lower Ohio River led by author Robert H. Swenson.

In this presentation Swenson will discuss a 60-mile-long section of the lower Ohio River between Smithland and Cairo which includes four major rivers with three confluences at the center of the inland waterways system. This section of the lower Ohio River he refers to as the "Four Rivers Reach", where workers at least seven shipyards built over 290 steamboats. The Four Rivers Reach and many of its steamboats made significant contributions to American history. Between 1825 and 1936, the river towns of Smithland, Paducah, Metropolis, Mound City, and Cairo launched 295 wood-hulled, steam-powered vessels. His presentation will draw from a wealth of archival sources, detailed maps and unique photographs.

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net