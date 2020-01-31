Steel Betty in Concert at The Grand Theatre

Distinctively Austin. Steel Betty lives at the crossroads of what makes Austin Texas the engine driving traditional music in America. Flavors of bluegrass, folk, blues, Tex-Mex, Old Time music, and classic country, are a reflection of today’s American music scene. Steel Betty, the hip, virtuosic trio, embraces Austin’s eclectic culture and brings this lively music out of Texas for the rest of the country to experience. David McD (guitar, vocals), Maddy Froncek (banjo, upright bass, vocals), and Micah Motenko (mandolin, piano, vocals) are multi-instrumentalists capturing the sounds and harmonies of Austin like no other ensemble. Music of Bill Monroe, the Stanley Brothers, spirituals, the Conjunto tradition, and more highlight Steel Betty’s performances. The trio often conducts workshops for aspiring musicians and students and has a wonderful, interactive program for schools introducing children to the great variety and depth of music from their part of America.

Tickets $20/25

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org