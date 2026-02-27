Steel Magnolias at Barn Lot Theater

June 4-7, 9 & 11-14, 2026

Set in a small-town Louisiana beauty salon, this touching drama follows a close-knit group of women who share their lives, laughter, and heartaches. As they navigate life's ups and downs, the bonds of friendship prove to be as strong as steel. This play beautifully captures the resilience and humor of its characters.

PG-13 for thematic elements involving illness and loss, some mature conversations, and mild language

For more information call 270-432-2276 or visit barnlot.org