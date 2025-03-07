Steel Magnolias at Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by The Bluegrass Players

Check website for dates and times.

Experience the heart, humor, and humanity of "Steel Magnolias," presented by The Bluegrass Players! This beloved play offers a touching glimpse into the lives of six extraordinary women as they navigate the joys and challenges of life in their small Southern community. With its witty dialogue, heartfelt moments, and unforgettable characters, "Steel Magnolias" is a story of friendship, resilience, and love.

Directed by Jeremy Grant, returning to lead another exceptional production this season, this show holds a special place in his heart—and it’s sure to capture yours as well. Don’t miss this timeless classic, performed with care and talent by The Bluegrass Players. Reserve your tickets now for an evening of laughter, tears, and unforgettable performances!

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com