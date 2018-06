Steel Magnolias at the Norton Center

Within the walls of Truvy’s beauty shop, set in the deep Bayou of Louisiana, six strong women’s lives increasingly hinge on the existence of one another. At turns both laugh-out-loud funny and deeply touching, the L.A. Theatre Works production of Steel Magnolias reveals the strength of the human condition and our shared need for companionship.

