Steep Canyon Rangers at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced the line-up for their Spring Bluegrass Concert Series. Six performances are included in the series which kicked off on March 9, 2019, series includes Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Dailey & Vincent, The Isaacs, and Sierra Hull, all past ROMP Festival performers. Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum offers the series as a tune-up for the annual ROMP Festival held in Owensboro, Kentucky from June 26-29, 2019. ROMP Festival serves as the Hall of Fame’s primary fundraising event.

Tickets for the series are on sale now. Series tickets include seats to all six concerts and features discounted pricing. Ticket buyers have the same seats for each show, and tickets are transferrable. Preferred seating is $183 resulting in a savings of $40 compared to purchasing individual tickets to each concert, and reserved seating is $146 resulting in a savings of $35. Information about individual concert tickets, if available, will be shared in January. Series ticket holders will have the same seats for each concert.

Doors open for all shows at 5:00 pm, music begins at 7:00 pm. Discounted museum admission to tour exhibits is available to all concert attendees. Get your tickets early, the series will sell out fast!!!

Concert Schedule:

March 9, Steep Canyon Rangers;

March 16, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper;

March 23, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen;

March 30, Dailey & Vincent;

April 6, The Isaacs;

April 12, Sierra Hull.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 270-926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org