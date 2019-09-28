Steps to Independence Walk & 5K Celebration

Festival Plaza - Waterfront Park 321 East Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

 Steps to Independence Walk & 5K Celebration

Join us as we walk over 20 million steps and forge a path of independence for individuals in our community with Down syndrome at the

The Steps to Independence Walk & 5K Celebration

Saturday September 28, 2019

Waterfront Park – Festival Plaza

(corner of Brook & Witherspoon St)

7:00 AM - Noon

The morning kick's off with a welcoming ceremony that will be followed by a 5K race, family fun walk, live music, complimentary food, exciting games, and live music.

7:00 AM: Welcoming Ceremony and Registration Opens

  • Vendor village opens for shopping
  • Welcome table & registration opens

8:00 AM: 5K Run Begins

  • Registered runner’s shotgun start

9:00 AM: Independence Sprint Begins

  • Short celebration sprint by members of our community with Down syndrome and their friends
  • Michael Bush & The All Starts take the stage
  • Family Zone & Kid Zone open

9:30 AM: Family Fun Walk Begins

  • Option to take Short or Long Course

$21 per person (Free to members of the community with Down Syndrome and children under 3)

Registration Costs are tax-deductible and include:

Participation T-Shirt

Buffet style breakfast and lunch

Complimentary access to Kids Fun Zone and Vendor village

#steppinwithdsl2019

For more information call (502) 495-5088 or visit stepstoindependencewalk.com

Festival Plaza - Waterfront Park 321 East Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
