Steps to Independence Walk & 5K Celebration
Festival Plaza - Waterfront Park 321 East Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Steps to Independence Walk & 5K Celebration
Join us as we walk over 20 million steps and forge a path of independence for individuals in our community with Down syndrome at the
The Steps to Independence Walk & 5K Celebration
Saturday September 28, 2019
Waterfront Park – Festival Plaza
(corner of Brook & Witherspoon St)
7:00 AM - Noon
The morning kick's off with a welcoming ceremony that will be followed by a 5K race, family fun walk, live music, complimentary food, exciting games, and live music.
7:00 AM: Welcoming Ceremony and Registration Opens
- Vendor village opens for shopping
- Welcome table & registration opens
8:00 AM: 5K Run Begins
- Registered runner’s shotgun start
9:00 AM: Independence Sprint Begins
- Short celebration sprint by members of our community with Down syndrome and their friends
- Michael Bush & The All Starts take the stage
- Family Zone & Kid Zone open
9:30 AM: Family Fun Walk Begins
- Option to take Short or Long Course
$21 per person (Free to members of the community with Down Syndrome and children under 3)
Registration Costs are tax-deductible and include:
Participation T-Shirt
Buffet style breakfast and lunch
Complimentary access to Kids Fun Zone and Vendor village
For more information call (502) 495-5088 or visit stepstoindependencewalk.com