Sterling Silver Jewelry Demonstration at Artisan Center

to Google Calendar - Sterling Silver Jewelry Demonstration at Artisan Center - 2019-01-12 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sterling Silver Jewelry Demonstration at Artisan Center - 2019-01-12 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sterling Silver Jewelry Demonstration at Artisan Center - 2019-01-12 10:30:00 iCalendar - Sterling Silver Jewelry Demonstration at Artisan Center - 2019-01-12 10:30:00

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Sterling Silver Jewelry Demonstration at Artisan Center

 Gerald LeGrand Price creates a line of copper, sterling and bronze jewelry using hand-forming and casting techniques. For his demonstration, he will show visitors how he creates designs by cutting intricate shapes from sheets of sterling silver with a jeweler’s saw.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

Info
Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Sterling Silver Jewelry Demonstration at Artisan Center - 2019-01-12 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sterling Silver Jewelry Demonstration at Artisan Center - 2019-01-12 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sterling Silver Jewelry Demonstration at Artisan Center - 2019-01-12 10:30:00 iCalendar - Sterling Silver Jewelry Demonstration at Artisan Center - 2019-01-12 10:30:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

December 18, 2018

Wednesday

December 19, 2018

Thursday

December 20, 2018

Friday

December 21, 2018

Saturday

December 22, 2018

Sunday

December 23, 2018

Monday

December 24, 2018

Submit Yours