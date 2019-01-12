Sterling Silver Jewelry Demonstration at Artisan Center

Gerald LeGrand Price creates a line of copper, sterling and bronze jewelry using hand-forming and casting techniques. For his demonstration, he will show visitors how he creates designs by cutting intricate shapes from sheets of sterling silver with a jeweler’s saw.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov