Steve Earle Amd The Dukes and Los Lobos in Concert in Beaver Dam
to
Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
STEVE EARLE AND THE DUKES and LOS LOBOS in Concert in Beaver Dam
- -August 21: GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS / Good To Be Bad Tour
-September 4: 3rd Annual Labor Day Weekend JAM at the DAM with:
STEVE EARLE AND THE DUKES and LOS LOBOS
-October 2: THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND with COLT FORD and THE LACS
Seating capacity is limited. Tickets are currently available in groups or 2 or 4.
Lower arena pods include:
-8’ x 8’ area with a reserved table, 4 chairs (4-person ticket), and food & drink table service.
Upper lawn tickets include:
-Either 2-person or 4-person ticket and designated seating areas spaced in accordance with current safety guidelines. Lawn ticket guests may bring small folding chairs and/or blankets.
All shows will be presented in accordance with State and CDC safety guidelines.
For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/