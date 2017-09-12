Steve Forbes to speak at UofL's Schnatter Center

University of Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 40292

Steve Forbes to speak at UofL's Schnatter Center

Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, will speak Sept. 12 at The John H. Schnatter Center for Free Enterprise at the University of Louisville College of Business.

The free, public talk, “Insights from Steve Forbes,” begins at 4:30 p.m. in Middleton Auditorium, Strickler Hall.

Forbes, one of the nation’s most respected economic forecasters, will discuss his views on the future of the U.S. and global economies.

Forbes Media publishes Forbes magazine, the nation’s leading business magazine. The company’s website, Forbes.com, is one of the world’s most influential websites with more than 60 million unique visitors a month.

For more information contact Donna Zinser Clark, 502-852-5612, or visit SchnatterCenter.org.

University of Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 40292
502-852-5612
