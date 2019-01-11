Steve Martin & Martin Short at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Steve Martin & Martin Short at Rupp Arena

  Longtime pals and showbiz icons Steve Martin and Martin Short share countless quips, catchy tunes and hilarious stories about their lives in comedy.

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
