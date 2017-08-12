Steve Pistorius at the Paramount

August 12, 2017 – 8:00 PM

Tickets $35 regular/$15 student

New Orleans native Steve Pistorius has been a professional Jazz Pianist for 40 plus years. He specializes in the early forms of New Orleans Jazz, infuenced by many past greats but mostly by one of the originators of Jazz music, New Orleans pianist and composer Jelly Roll Morton. At home, Steve is a regular at Preservation Hall, Palm Court Jazz Cafe and Steamboat Natchez. He plays the French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest every year, and led his own Southern Syncopators at the 2016 Jazz Fest. Steve has recorded extensively with many top Jazz players both in his name and with Duke Heitger, John Gill, Dr. Michael White, Bob Wilber, Wynton Marsalis, and Chris Tyle. Outside of New Orleans, Steve’s credits include performances at the Lincoln Center, Village Vanguard, Carnegie Hall, and the Apollo Theatre. He’s played major festivals and venues in the U.S., Europe, South America, Middle East and the Far East. Steve has just released his third cd with his most recent musical project featuring the outstanding reed duo Orange Kellin and James Evans and the talented young percussionist Benny Amon.

