Steve Vai – Inviolate Tour at Paristown Hall

Steve Vai is a virtuoso guitarist, visionary composer and consummate producer who sculpts musical sound with infinite creativity and technical master. Fans of all genres have enjoyed his exceptional guitar skills and musicianship for decades. Vai’s unique musical vision remains unclassifiable and fits into a wide range of musical categories.

At age 12, he started taking guitar lessons from Joe Satriani. By 18, Vai began his professional music career transcribing for, and then playing with, the legendary Frank Zappa. More than three decades, over 15 million in album sales and three GRAMMY Awards later, Vai continues to use guitar virtuosity and soulful artistry to explore the spectrum of human emotion.

As an accomplished audio producer, Vai has written, produced and engineered all of his solo albums. Vai has release numerous albums through Favored Nations Entertainment, his own independent record label that has released over 70 albums by superstar musicians such as Tommy Emmanuel, Eric Johnson, Steve Lukather, Larry Carlton, Billy Sheehan and more.

