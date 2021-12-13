Steven Curtis Chapman at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Steven Curtis Chapman brings the holiday spirit to the Hall of Fame in Owensboro, Kentucky! Join us for Steven Curtis Chapman's Acoustic Christmas on December 13th: bluegrasshall.org

In a career that has spanned over 30 years, Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history with 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five GRAMMYs®, an American Music Award, 49 No. 1 singles, and selling more than eleven million albums and with ten RIAA-certified gold or platinum albums to his credit.

Tickets are on sale now. VIP seating is $58, and reserved seating is $46. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Bar and concessions available.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org