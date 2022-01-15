Rodney Dillard at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On January 15th, join us for The Dillards, featuring Rodney Dillard, live at the Hall of Fame! A founding member of The Dillards along with his brother Doug, Rodney was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009. The Dillards carved their own path in bluegrass history by modernizing and popularizing the sound of bluegrass in the 1960s and 1970s. Hailing from Missouri, The Dillards became a driving force in creating new sounds in the West Coast music environment and garnered recognition for playing The Darlings on The Andy Griffith Show. Doors open at 6 pm, concert begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions available. Tickets are on sale now. Reserved seating is $20.

