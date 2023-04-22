Stevie Wonder Tribute at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Stevie Wonder Tribute at SKyPAC

Billy DuVall, Jr. and Higher Ground pay tribute to the great Stevie Wonder. Orchestra Kentucky DOES NOT appear at this concert.

This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Concerts & Live Music
270.904.1880
