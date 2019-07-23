Stilled Life: An Exhibit by Photographer Sam Stapleton
Stilled Life: An Exhibit by Photographer Sam Stapleton
Photographer Sam Stapleton is engaged in a continual search for beauty in the hidden recesses of nature. After a 40-year photography career, Stapleton turned his eye to art photography, and his exploration of frozen flower imagery culminated in his book, Stilled Life (Bloodroot Mountain Press, 2018).
Through September.
For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org
Info
