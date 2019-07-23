Stilled Life: An Exhibit by Photographer Sam Stapleton

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Photographer Sam Stapleton is engaged in a continual search for beauty in the hidden recesses of nature. After a 40-year photography career, Stapleton turned his eye to art photography, and his exploration of frozen flower imagery culminated in his book,   Stilled Life  (Bloodroot Mountain Press, 2018).

Through September.

For more information call  (859) 254-4175  or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org

Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
