Stitched Fiber Bowls at Kentucky Artisan Center

Kentucky Artisan Center 200 Artisan Way, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Stitched Fiber Bowls at Kentucky Artisan Center

Shawnna Southerland Demonstrates Stitched Fiber Bowls at Kentucky Artisan Center

On Saturday, Feb. 3, Shawnna Southerland, of Berea, will demonstrate her stitched fiber bowls, place mats and coasters from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Kentucky Artisan Center.

Southerland comes from several generations of seamstresses who created both functional and decorative works. She is reminded of this family tradition, some of which predates the sewing machine, every time she sews on her 1950s machine.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
