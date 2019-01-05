Stitched Fiber Works Demonstration at Artisan Center

Shawnna Southerland comes from several generations of seamstresses who created both functional and decorative works. Southerland connects to her family tradition each time she sews her fiber bowls, place mats and coasters on her 1950s sewing machine.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov