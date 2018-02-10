Stitched Jewelry Keepers at Kentucky Artisan Center

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Sue Reeves, of Richmond, will cut, stitch together, add a lining and then gather colorful fabrics into beautiful and functional jewelry keepers for traveling. Reeves began making her jewelry keepers when she realized the need for a safe and handy travel compartment for her jewelry.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov