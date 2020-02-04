Stitched and Embroidered dolls and Pillows at Kentucky Artisan Center

10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Joette Dunn Demonstrates Stitched and Embroidered dolls and Pillows

Using a sewing machine and an embroidery needle, Pendleton County artist Joette Dunn creates a variety of original designed dolls and embroidered pillows. Using cotton fabrics, she cuts out her doll designs, sews and stuffs them with batting. Her pillows are embellished with imagery and sayings using a variety of embroidery stitches.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov