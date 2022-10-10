Stop the Stigma - World Mental Health Day Conference
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier History Museum
Stop the Stigma - World Mental Health Day Conference
Monday, October 10
Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.
Program: 6–8 p.m.
WFPK and Frazier Museum are partnering to create an open forum for discussion about mental health and the importance of shared personal stories to STOP THE STIGMA surrounding mental health. This event hopes to create a welcoming and judgment-free environment facilitated by experts from our community. It will culminate in a short concert by a musician who will also provide exposition between songs about their own mental health journey.
MODERATORS
Molly Jones, Founder, the Pete Foundation
Nancy Brooks, Executive Director, NAMI
Jonathon White, LCSQ, Norton Healthcare
Elishia Durrett Johnson, CEO, Begin to Talk LLC
MUSICIAN
Jessica Willis Fisher
MODERATORS
Laura Shine, WFPK
Rachel Platt, Frazier History Museum
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org