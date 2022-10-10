× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Stop the Stigma - World Mental Health Day Conference

Monday, October 10

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6–8 p.m.

WFPK and Frazier Museum are partnering to create an open forum for discussion about mental health and the importance of shared personal stories to STOP THE STIGMA surrounding mental health. This event hopes to create a welcoming and judgment-free environment facilitated by experts from our community. It will culminate in a short concert by a musician who will also provide exposition between songs about their own mental health journey.

MODERATORS

Molly Jones, Founder, the Pete Foundation

Nancy Brooks, Executive Director, NAMI

Jonathon White, LCSQ, Norton Healthcare

Elishia Durrett Johnson, CEO, Begin to Talk LLC

MUSICIAN

Jessica Willis Fisher

MODERATORS

Laura Shine, WFPK

Rachel Platt, Frazier History Museum

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org