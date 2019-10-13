Stories of Ali: Deer Lake Training Camp in Pennsylvania

The Muhammad Ali Center’s next “Stories of Ali” lecture program, “Deer Lake Training Camp in Pennsylvania,” will focus on the training camp Muhammad Ali owned and trained at from 1972 to 1980. The discussion will revolve around firsthand stories about Muhammad’s time there, historical information about the Camp, the celebrities who visited, and how Deer Lake has been revitalized and re-opened as a destination where individuals can learn about Muhammad Ali’s legacy. The free program will be on Sunday, October 13th from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Ali Center.

About Deer Lake Training Camp:

Deer Lake Training Camp, also known as ‘Fighter’s Heaven’, was purchased by Muhammad Ali in 1972. This was the site at which he trained for several of his most famous fights, including bouts against George Foreman, George Chuvalo, Jerry Quarry, Ernie Shavers, Joe Frazier (Fight III), and Larry Holmes. The Camp had many famous visitors during that time, including Elvis Presley, Andy Warhol, and many more who found refuge in the Training Camp’s cabins and serene surroundings. Fighter’s Heaven is located in the Appalachian Mountains (specifically Blue Mountain), approximately 85-90 miles from Philadelphia. It is made up of 18 cabins and 6 acres. The new owner, Mike Madden, purchased the property in 2016 after Ali passed away, and has since been working to restore it back to its original glory, and has re-opened it for group tours and other educational field trips.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center’s headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience.

