Stories of West Africa by Hollis Chatelain Exhibit at the National Quilt Museum

On exhibit through July 9, 2019

These fifteen art quilts are Hollis Chatelain’s personal interpretation of everyday life in West Africa. The background of each quilt is inspired by the beautiful and decorative fabrics which are omnipresent in West Africa. This exhibition was created with the intention to share Hollis’ love for this little known but captivating region of Africa where she lived for twelve years.

For more information call (270) 442-8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org