Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library

Teller: Sally Perkins. Digging in Their Heels

If Susan B. Anthony and her pals had i-Pads and TicToc, would it have taken 72 years to win the vote? Digging In Their Heels is an updated, comedic, honest and poignant version of women’s battle for the ballot that inspires audiences to stay the course for voting justice.

ASL Interpretation provided.

For more information visit pspl.org