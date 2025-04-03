Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library
Paul Sawyier Public Library 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
Teller: Mitch Capel. We Wear the Mask Using historic research plus the poetic genius of Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906), Mitch Capel unveils the true depth of the soul and life of this remarkable poet laureate. Dr. Joanne Braxton, author of The collected Poetry of Paul Laurence Dunbar wrote, “Mitch is the greatest interpreter of Dunbar’s work ever!”
ASL Interpretation provided.
For more information visit pspl.org