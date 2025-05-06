Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library

Teller: Gretchen Peterson, Just what did Cassiopeia confess? Throughout history, women have fallen in love with women, but where are their folktales, their fairy tales, their myths? Well, Storyteller Gretchen Peterson had to make them up! Please join Gretchen as she performs three original stories: Mary, Romance & Juliet and Cassiopeia Confessed.

ASL Interpretation provided.

For more information visit pspl.org