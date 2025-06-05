Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library

to

Paul Sawyier Public Library 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, Kentucky

Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library

Teller: Paul Strickland. True Fictionalist! A bizarre bazaar of hilarious fairytales, reupholstered folk stories, and tales too tall to be believed!  Multi-award-winning storyteller Paul Strickland guides you through a new batch of funny, thoughtful fabrications in an entertaining evening of stories that may not be factual… but just might ring true to you.

ASL Interpretation provided.

For more information visit pspl.org

Info

Paul Sawyier Public Library 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
to
Google Calendar - Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library - 2025-06-05 18:00:00 ical