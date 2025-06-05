Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library

Teller: Paul Strickland. True Fictionalist! A bizarre bazaar of hilarious fairytales, reupholstered folk stories, and tales too tall to be believed! Multi-award-winning storyteller Paul Strickland guides you through a new batch of funny, thoughtful fabrications in an entertaining evening of stories that may not be factual… but just might ring true to you.

ASL Interpretation provided.

For more information visit pspl.org