Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library

to

Paul Sawyier Public Library 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, Kentucky

Teller: A Thousand Doorways. This tour de force performance weaves Diane’s dramatic journey to record the last Kurdish storytellers and the mysterious folktales of the Kurds into a heartfelt testament to the power of compassionate action to bring about change in this world. 

ASL Interpretation provided.

For more information visit pspl.org

