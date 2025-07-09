Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library
to
Paul Sawyier Public Library 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library
Teller: A Thousand Doorways. This tour de force performance weaves Diane’s dramatic journey to record the last Kurdish storytellers and the mysterious folktales of the Kurds into a heartfelt testament to the power of compassionate action to bring about change in this world.
ASL Interpretation provided.
For more information visit pspl.org
Info
Paul Sawyier Public Library 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, Kentucky