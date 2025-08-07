Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library
Paul Sawyier Public Library 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library
Teller: Valerie Tutson. Tellin’ It True Whether telling carefully researched African American history, traditional African American folklore, or tales from her own life, Valerie Tutson’s authentic and compelling storytelling is sure to engage you.
ASL Interpretation provided.
For more information visit pspl.org
