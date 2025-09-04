Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library

Paul Sawyier Public Library 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, Kentucky

Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library

Teller: Johnny Moses. Traditional and Contemporary Stories from the Northwest Coast. Fluent in eight Native languages, Johnny Moses is a traveling ambassador for Northwest Coast Cultures. Through storytelling he shares the knowledge and richness of his spiritual and cultural traditions. 

ASL Interpretation provided.

