Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library

Paul Sawyier Public Library 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, Kentucky

Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library

Teller: Beth Horner. Taking Care: Raucous Humor and Tender Courage. Experience the precarious high-wire act that is caregiving for a beloved. Juggling hilarity with heartbreak and staggering exhaustion with deepest love, Beth encounters the unexpected in a race against time.

ASL Interpretation provided.

