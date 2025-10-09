Story by Story at Paul Sawyier Public Library
Paul Sawyier Public Library 319 Wapping Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
Teller: Beth Horner. Taking Care: Raucous Humor and Tender Courage. Experience the precarious high-wire act that is caregiving for a beloved. Juggling hilarity with heartbreak and staggering exhaustion with deepest love, Beth encounters the unexpected in a race against time.
ASL Interpretation provided.
For more information visit pspl.org
