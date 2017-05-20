Storybook Character Day at Louisville Zoo

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Storybook Character Day at Louisville Zoo

Imagination comes to life as kids of all ages meet characters from some of their favorite storybooks. Visit Pete the Cat, Llama Llama, Curious George, Rainbow Fish, Mama and Papa Berenstain Bear and Mouse (from “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”) as well as McDonaldland® characters Birdie, Grimace and Hamburglar! Be sure to bring your camera.

Part of May at the Zoo presented by McDonald’s® Restaurants of Kentuckian

Pete the Cat character created by James Dean. Art © James Dean 2012.

Llama Llama Llama art (c) Anna Dewdney

Curious George is a registered trademark of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved

Berenstain Bears Parents © 2010, The Berenstain Bears

Cookie Mouse Illustrations copyright © 1985, 2011 by Felicia Bond

Rainbow Fish Copyright NorthSouth Book

For more information visit louisvillezoo.org

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

