Storybook Character Day at Louisville Zoo
Imagination comes to life as kids of all ages meet characters from some of their favorite storybooks. Visit Pete the Cat, Llama Llama, Curious George, Rainbow Fish, Mama and Papa Berenstain Bear and Mouse (from “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”) as well as McDonaldland® characters Birdie, Grimace and Hamburglar! Be sure to bring your camera.
Part of May at the Zoo presented by McDonald’s® Restaurants of Kentuckian
Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213 View Map