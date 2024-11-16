× Expand StageOne Family Theatre StageOne's Storyteller logo with a colorful background. Three book covers are on the front. The text reads: "Come tell stories with us! November 16th at 10AM & 11:30AM Kentucky Museum of Arts and Crafts."

Storytellers at KMAC

This 40-minute storybook program takes children’s favorite books and brings them to life in a way that’s as unique and exciting as the stories themselves. At these events, caregivers and little ones sit on the floor around the performers for a truly immersive theatre experience. Audiences help tell the story through music, interaction, and LOTS of imagination! This months stories include: Too Many Pigs and One Bad Wolf, The Three Javelinas, & It’s Not the Three Little Pigs!

For more information visit stageone.org/storytellers