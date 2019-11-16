× Expand Unknown, public domain Storytime with Nanny

Storytime With Nanny at the Conrad Caldwell House

With the weather outside turning cold and dark, it’s time for us to journey somewhere hot and sunny! We’re searching for the mysterious leopard deep in the jungle. When we find him, he promised to tell us the tale of how he got his spots.

Come join Nanny at the Conrad-Caldwell House on Saturday, November 16th from 10am to 11:30am for story time. The Caldwell children's Nanny (or another of the Caldwell's employees) will be reading from Rudyard Kipling's "How the Leopard Got His Spots".

Afterwards, families will make their way to Caldwell Hall for a healthy snack and create a craft inspired by the book. Suggested for ages 2-8 but younger or older are welcome. Prices are $3 for first child, siblings $2.

For more information call (502) 636-5023 or visit conrad-caldwell.org