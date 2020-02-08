Storytime With Nanny at the Conrad Caldwell House

Join us for Storytime with Nanny, featuring a Conrad-Caldwell era (1850-1940) book read by the Caldwell’s nanny on the Grand Staircase. Afterwards, families will make their way to Caldwell Hall for a healthy snack and create a craft inspired by the book. Suggested for ages 2-8 but younger or older are welcome. Prices are $3 for first child, siblings $2.

February 8th – The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf

March 14th – Millions of Cats by Wanda Gag

April 11th – The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter

May 9th – Tales of the Silver Lands by Charles Finger

For more information call (502) 636-5023 or visit conrad-caldwell.org/storytime-with-nanny