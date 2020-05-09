Storytime With Nanny at the Conrad Caldwell House
The Conrad Caldwell House 1402 Saint James Court, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Storytime With Nanny at the Conrad Caldwell House
Storytime With Nanny at the Conrad Caldwell House
Join us for Storytime with Nanny, featuring a Conrad-Caldwell era (1850-1940) book read by the Caldwell’s nanny on the Grand Staircase. Afterwards, families will make their way to Caldwell Hall for a healthy snack and create a craft inspired by the book. Suggested for ages 2-8 but younger or older are welcome. Prices are $3 for first child, siblings $2.
February 8th – The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf
March 14th – Millions of Cats by Wanda Gag
April 11th – The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter
May 9th – Tales of the Silver Lands by Charles Finger
For more information call (502) 636-5023 or visit conrad-caldwell.org/storytime-with-nanny