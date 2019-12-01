Straight No Chaser at Kentucky Theater

Famous capella group Straight No Chaser visits our city to give a concert! Guys' latest studio album "One Shot" was released in 2018. Group members are Randy Stine, Michael Luginbill, David Roberts, Charlie Mechling, Jerome Collins, Walter Chase, Sargon Isho, Tyler Trepp, and Steve Morgan.

Get Tickets: https://www.soundchronicle.com/tickets/Straight_No_Chaser_Louisville_KY_2019-12-01_19-00

For more information call (859) 231-6997 or visit kentuckytheater.com