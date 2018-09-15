Straight No Chaser at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Straight No Chaser at Lexington Opera House

If the phrase "male a cappella group" conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses... think again. Straight No Chaser (SNC) are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase, numerous national TV appearances and proven success with CD releases. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor. On the road, Straight No Chaser has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act.

Details

Presented By: Lexington Opera House

Dates: November 15, 2018

Location: Lexington Opera House

Time: 8:00 PM

Price: $29.50-$64.50

For more information visit lexingtoncenter.com

Info
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
